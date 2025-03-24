Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6

Live from Phoenix

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Mar 24, 2025
∙ Paid
6
Share

Bill Kristol joined Tim Saturday in Arizona to rip the atrocious behavior of our government—depriving even lawful Venezuelan migrants of due process, and shipping them off to a mega-prison in San Salvador where they may be being tortured. Any Democratic politician failing to speak out on this is wrong politically, morally, and ethically. Meanwhile, the DOJ is gearing up to charge Tesla vandals with domestic terrorism and Trump sent a Putin fanboy and very useful idiot, Steve Witkoff, to negotiate over Ukraine. Plus, AOC, Bernie, and Bill 2003 vs. Bill 2025.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Michael Lewis: Government Workers Are Not the Corrupt Ones
  Tim Miller
Wes Moore: The System Doesn't Work for a Lot of People
  Tim Miller
Ben Wittes: Putin Makes A Fool of Trump, Again
  Tim Miller and Benjamin Wittes
Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov: The Cheap Whore at the White House
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Give Back the Statue of Liberty
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
David French: Trump Admits He's Violating the Constitution
  Tim Miller
Sam Stein: How Do You Negotiate with Nihilists?
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein