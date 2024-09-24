On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the $2.2 billion in improvements to movie theaters, which are looking to add more premium screens and more … ziplines and pickleball courts? What could go wrong! Then they review Wolfs, which hits AppleTV+ on Friday and had a limited run in theaters last weekend. We mostly avoided spoiler talk in this episode since the movie isn’t widely accessible yet, and Sonny ranted for a bit about why it’s not widely accessible yet. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on Brad Pitt and George Clooney, the stars of Wolfs. And if you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!
Lone 'Wolfs'
Sep 24, 2024
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
