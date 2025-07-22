The Bulwark

MAGA Propaganda Machine Hypes Up Fake Arrests

Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sarah Longwell
Jul 22, 2025
Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell from The Bulwark dive deep into the wild world of right-wing YouTube and the bizarre viral success of creators like Benny Johnson and Tim Pool. Why is Benny Johnson gaining millions of subscribers by posting fake AI-generated videos of Barack Obama in jail? Why are so many right-wing influencers obsessed with creating fantasy narratives about Obama, Epstein, and "deep state" arrests?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

This post is for paid subscribers

