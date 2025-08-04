The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Is MTG Breaking Up With the GOP?

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Will Saletan
Aug 04, 2025
4
4
Trump said he would release the Epstein files. He did not. He said he would protect IVF access. He will not. Now Marjorie Taylor Greene and manosphere influencers like Andrew Schultz are lashing out. Sam Stein and Will Saletan break it all down and ask if these are cracks in the coalition or just more performative rage.

