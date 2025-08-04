Is MTG Breaking Up With the GOP?

Trump said he would release the Epstein files. He did not. He said he would protect IVF access. He will not. Now Marjorie Taylor Greene and manosphere influencers like Andrew Schultz are lashing out. Sam Stein and Will Saletan break it all down and ask if these are cracks in the coalition or just more performative rage.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.