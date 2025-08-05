The Human Cost of Netanyahu’s Political Survival

Sam Stein and former Ambassador Dan Shapiro discuss the deepening crisis in Gaza, Israel’s military strategy, and the growing humanitarian catastrophe. They examine Netanyahu’s leadership failures, the international backlash against Israel, and the erosion of global support. The conversation also explores U.S. policy dilemmas, Biden’s balancing act, and the geopolitical risks, including Trump and its impact on the region.

