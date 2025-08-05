The Bulwark

MAGA Desperately Wants Dems to Hate Sydney Sweeney

Tim Miller
Aug 05, 2025
Tim Miller is fed up with Megyn Kelly’s latest ridiculous culture-war fantasy: inventing a fake battle between Beyoncé and Sydney Sweeney. Tim takes on this manufactured controversy and explains why Democrats shouldn’t take the bait.

