Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

REPUBLICANS OFTEN SAY THAT Democrats will do anything to win elections. In 2020, when Donald Trump lost, Republicans claimed that blue states cheated by “changing the rules” to facilitate absentee voting. Now Republicans warn that Democrats, if they win this year, will abolish the Electoral College to disempower red states. The GOP pretends that its criticisms of Democrats are about principle. One principle, supposedly, is that it’s wrong to change the rules just before an election. Another is that presidents should be chosen by states—not by a national popular vote—so that communities of all kinds, urban or rural, can have a say. This is a farce. Republicans have no real principles about the Electoral College or about changing the rules. And

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

MONA CHAREN: Why Jews Should Reject Trump

PEOPLE HAVE ALL SORTS OF REASONS for casting ballots, but to the degree that your decision in this election rests on specifically Jewish concerns, I beg you to consider the consequences of a Trump victory. In the aftermath of October 7th, many Jews are feeling the age-old (but new to us) sensation of gnawing insecurity. The sadistic attacks themselves were soul-crushing, but what frightened and demoralized us more was the reaction. Left-wing activists on campuses and elsewhere not only failed to condemn the attacks—they reveled in them. They adorned their posters with images of hang gliders, delighting, one must assume, in the acts committed when those gliders touched down. They ripped down posters of hostages. They refused for months to acknowledge the brutal rapes of Israeli women and girls (so much for “believe all women”). They harassed and chased Jewish students. They defaced Jewish institutions and synagogues. They declared Zionism itself—the belief in a right to a Jewish homeland—to be anathema.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! Farewell to the Oakland A’s and the Coliseum, which I regret never getting to see a game in (The Athletic). But thanks to a win over the Cincinnati Reds, my Cleveland Guardians have avoided Rob Manfred’s awful wild card system. Only 1,583 days until he retires. Not that I am counting.

In the House… Clay Higgins is pushing boundaries with racist tweets and the Dems are bringing censure.

A Real Pain… Looks quite good.

Speaking of pain… I have found my new favorite local jingle now that I don’t hear Easterns ads anymore.

An EV plant bolstered by Biden’s climate law… sparks hope in Northeast Ohio – but not a revival of its Democratic roots (CNN)

Mike Johnson's life… (still) sucks (Chris Cillizza)

Nuance and Nuisance… Ed Park on The Village Voice (Harper’s).

The Trump Posts You Probably Aren’t Seeing… His Truth Social posts are even worse than you think. (Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic)

Why Amb. Ken Adelman… Reagan’s UN Ambassador supports Kamala Harris.

Going once, going twice… Alex Jones’s assets are up for auction. (NPR)

Did JD accidentally endorse Kamala? I kid, I kid, but he said “person of character.”

⌚️The Time Thief… Who Stole 106 Rare Clocks in a Daring Heist (Smithsonian)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.