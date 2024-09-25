Playback speed
Dana Milbank: Fools on the Hill

Tim Miller
Sep 25, 2024
The current Congress is the most do-nothingest since 1861—when the Union was falling apart right before the Civil War. Speaker Mike Johnson is completely beholden to Trump, Republicans used Russian propaganda for their sham impeachment effort against Biden, and a clown car of Santos-style fakers are cruising to reelection. Plus, the prospect for chaos post-election is high if Trump loses.

Dana Milbank joins Tim Miller.

show notes


Dana's new book, "Fools on the Hill: The Hooligans, Saboteurs, Conspiracy Theorists, and Dunces Who Burned Down the House"
Will's piece that Tim mentioned

Tim Miller
