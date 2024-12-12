Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
12
5

Matt Yglesias and Tyler Austin Harper: Popularism v Populism

Tim Miller
and
Matthew Yglesias
Dec 12, 2024
∙ Paid
12
5
Share

The origins of the Democratic party's current malaise include ineffective messaging on climate and economic policy, too rigid a tent on cultural issues, and Dem politicians just too scared to speak their mind. Like, Kamala could've turned the trans youth in sports convo into one about parents spending boatloads on sports camps so their kids can get into…

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Yglesias
Writes Slow Boring Subscribe
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Adam Kinzinger and Pat Ryan: Bring It On
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Susan Glasser: A Lame Lame Duck
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: Catastrophic Success
  Tim MillerWilliam Kristol, and Foreign Office
Jamelle Bouie: Trump’s Bad at Being President
  Tim Miller
David French: We Are in the Bad Multiverse
  Tim Miller
Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Who Will Be in Charge of Our National Security?
  Tim Miller
Michael Weiss and Thomas Zimmer: Competent and Radical
  Tim MillerThomas Zimmer, and Foreign Office