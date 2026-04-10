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OJVV's avatar
OJVV
42mEdited

This made my day yesterday, with the cherry on top when she demanded congressional hearings, thus ensuring that the Epstein Files will not die.

Someone's knows she's going to live another 30 to 40 years and needs to put some distance between herself and The Donald.

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Patrick | Complex Simplicity's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity
37mEdited

It feels like there is a fatal equation currently governing the American republic, and I find myself returning to it with deepening dread. We live in a remarkably dangerous, deeply serious time, yet our fate is dictated by profoundly unserious, intrinsically dangerous people. This catastrophic mismatch is not merely confined to the occupants of the executive branch. It extends to the American populace itself, an electorate that looked directly at an increasingly volatile world and consciously chose to empower a lethal circus.

History does not forgive this caliber of frivolity. When the sheer volatility of the international order demands rigorous statecraft, we are instead subjected to a governing apparatus consumed by malignant narcissism and cheap political theater. The utter lack of gravity at the highest levels of power is breathtaking. Diplomatic capital is squandered dispatching the Vice President to Hungary to prop up the sagging electoral fortunes of a two-bit autocrat, while the First Lady commandeers the Cross Hall of the White House to desperately sever her own reputational liabilities from her husband’s radioactive ties to Jeffrey Epstein. These are the grotesque priorities of a decaying administration, completely unequipped for the monumental duties it holds.

We cannot afford the cowardice of blaming this solely on the politicians. The convergence of a highly volatile global environment with a cabal of petty, intellectually vacant leaders is a direct reflection of a public that has abandoned the sober duties of citizenship in favor of grievance-fueled entertainment. We are an unserious people who handed the vast, lethal apparatus of the state to dangerous amateurs. It is a terrifying equation, and the math guarantees a brutal reckoning.

A nation that insists on being entertained by arsonists has no right to weep when the republic burns.

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