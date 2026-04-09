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Did the Pentagon Threaten the Vatican? (w/ Ed Condon)

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 09, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL talks with Ed Condon of The Pillar about the escalating clash between the Vatican and the Trump administration after Pope Leo’s comments on the Iran war. They unpack the shocking report that a Vatican ambassador was confronted by the Pentagon, JD Vance’s awkward response, and why the American pope likely won’t be visiting the U.S. anytime soon.

Read more from JVL: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-department-of-war-vs-the-pope

Read more from Ed Condon: https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/when-will-leo-come-home

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