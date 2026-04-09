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Melania Breaks from White House, Calls for Public Epstein Hearings

Andrew Egger's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Andrew Egger and Will Sommer
Apr 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Will Sommer break down Melania Trump’s bizarre and unexpected White House statement on Jeffrey Epstein. After speaking and not answering any questions, Melania forcefully denied any involvement with Epstein, while also calling past email exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell as “casual” and “trivial.” We dig into the timing, the messaging, and what could be driving this sudden need to get ahead of the Epstein story inside Trump world.

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