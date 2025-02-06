Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
9
10

Michael Steele: Gum Up the Works

Tim Miller
Feb 06, 2025
∙ Paid
9
10
Share

After the dumbest member of the Senate, Tommy Tuberville, was able to block military promotions for months during the Biden administration, Dems should not back down from slowing the roll of Kash and the other remaining abominable nominees. Meanwhile, more federal workers are going to have to speak up—lawsuits don't make good visuals. The nation needs to see the faces of the men and women who are our public servants. Plus, Elon's poll numbers slip, Trump's Gaza gambit is BS, and who is the new DNC Chair, Ken Martin? Michael Steele joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Ben Stiller: 'Severance,' but Real Life
  Tim Miller
Anne Applebaum: Outside the Rule of Law
  Tim Miller and Anne Applebaum
Will Saletan and Scott Lincicome: A Crime Boss Has Taken Over
  Tim Miller and Will Saletan
Andrew Weissmann: A MAGAtocracy and a Babytocracy
  Tim Miller and Andrew Weissmann
Tommy Vietor: Deniability Is All That Matters
  Tim Miller
Mona Charen: A Moment of Truth
  Tim Miller and Mona Charen
Chris Hayes and Alex Kantrowitz: Trying To Break the Whole Thing
  Tim Miller and Alex Kantrowitz