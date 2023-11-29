The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Michael Steele: The GOP's Humiliation Kink
0:00
-43:44

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Michael Steele: The GOP's Humiliation Kink

Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes
Nov 29, 2023
∙ Paid

This is the era of political humiliation: From Kevin nursing Trump back to health after Jan 6, to dominatrixes who get paid to mock your political views. Plus, the Koch network is doing it backwards. Michael Steele joins Charlie Sykes.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture