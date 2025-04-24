The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Deutschmeister
2h

"I’m not naïve here: U.S. politicians have never been above lying when they think it suits their interests and when they can get away with it. But, I’m sorry: I thought this was America. Don’t our politicians feel like our voting public has a gag reflex against parroting foreign despots? Isn’t there still a sense that indulging open, Orwellian lies hurts the case they’re trying to make?"

The problem with this attempt to inject reason and morality into the discussion is that we have allowed a system to emerge in which there are no consequences for the extreme political biases and bad behaviors that we see taking place with our politicians and political officeholders. It's quite easy to violate cultural norms and longstanding societal expectations when you know that the voters will not demand better from you, and your boss, in the White House or otherwise, has your back because you are a loyalist who has essentially one person who needs to be pleased. As he/she goes, so go you, the rest of us be damned. It is a license to behave badly, with no clear expiration date, and the temptation is too great for those who put personal ambition over public service and the example that they set for others to follow.

We are learning in real time that the honor system, though it served us well for quite a long time, doesn't work when there is no power of enforcement and bad people seek to milk the situation not just by doing what was deemed wrong before, but actually reveling in it and rubbing it in people's faces that they can get away with it. The surprise is not that they are doing it, with a permission structure that encourages it. Rather it is that it took us so long for gravity to work in this case, driving downward both our demands and our expectations when we've become accustomed to a climate in which owning the libs, and showing them that you enjoy it, is more important than anything else. I ask myself often how a Hegseth can get away with what he has done while the rest of us would be fired and/or prosecuted for the same offenses, and how we are held to a much higher threshold of what constitutes punishable offenses. Then I realize that, as they see it, rules are for suckers and losers and political opponents -- the buddy system has defeated the honor system, and we all are worse off for it. And it will not change anytime soon, as long as voters and constituents lack the courage, and a stronger ambition, to set things right.

2 replies
The Coke Brothers
3hEdited

Just when I thought that the GOPAMAGA (chupacabra?) can't sink any lower, here we are: kowtowing to Bukkake, the 3rd rate dictator. This is amazing, but no wonder. Trump was writing love letters to Kim, Putin and Xi. Not many Americans speak Korean, Russian or Chinese. But it seems that gopamaga discovered that they are very good at kissing ass and s**ing d*ck in Spanish.

When will gopamaga find a spine? When will they rediscover that being American means being practical, charitable, having an appreciation for science, education and clean government, among others? What the actual fuck? How long before this hell ends?

3 replies
105 more comments...

