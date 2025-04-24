Trump Doesn’t Want You To See This

Adrian Carrasquillo is joined by Chris Newman, lawyer for Kilmer Abrego Garcia, sharing his firsthand experience confronting authorities, fighting for Garcia’s rights, and exposing the dangerous similarities between the past three years in El Salvador and the current political climate of the United States.

