Trump Doesn’t Want You To See This

Adrian Carrasquillo
Apr 24, 2025
Adrian Carrasquillo is joined by Chris Newman, lawyer for Kilmer Abrego Garcia, sharing his firsthand experience confronting authorities, fighting for Garcia’s rights, and exposing the dangerous similarities between the past three years in El Salvador and the current political climate of the United States.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

