GOP Senators Embarrassed Again

RFK Jr. fired the entire CDC vaccine committee, breaking his promise to GOP senators. Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone discuss how senators like Bill Cassidy and Joni Ernst traded integrity for empty assurances, exposing their desperation to avoid Trump-driven primary challenges.

