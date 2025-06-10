The Bulwark

GOP Senators Embarrassed Again

Joe Perticone's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Joe Perticone
and
Andrew Egger
Jun 10, 2025
RFK Jr. fired the entire CDC vaccine committee, breaking his promise to GOP senators. Andrew Egger and Joe Perticone discuss how senators like Bill Cassidy and Joni Ernst traded integrity for empty assurances, exposing their desperation to avoid Trump-driven primary challenges.

