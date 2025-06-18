Breaking: Trump Approved US Attack Plan On Iran

Wall Street Journal’s Alex Ward joins Sam Stein to break down his bombshell report: Donald Trump privately approved plans to attack Iran but paused before issuing the final order. They dig into the implications of Trump's public messaging and how it serves as a tool for negotiation, while also reflecting on historical precedents that may influence current decisions.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.