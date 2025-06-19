Tim Miller: Trump’s Can't Fix This—Obama, Talk to the Bros

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's Deadline: White House to discuss the need for Barack Obama to step off the sidelines and speak directly to younger male voters on popular podcasts. Tim also argues Trump can’t solve the real pain Americans are feeling and says Democrats need to meet people where they are to counter his message.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.