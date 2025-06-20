The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Demands Special Counsel, Still Not Over 2020 Election

Sam Stein
and
Andrew Egger
Jun 20, 2025
11
5
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger discuss Trump’s latest bleat demanding a special council to investigate the 2020 election, and why this old conspiracy push is as pointless as ever.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

