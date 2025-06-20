Trump’s Bizarre Obsession with “Two Weeks”

Trump says everything is two weeks away: infrastructure, tariffs, peace in the Middle East, nukes in Iran, and even wiretaps. Sam Stein and Andrew Egger break down the president’s bizarre obsession with a 14-day timeline, tracing it from 2017 to the present day. It’s a running gag with real consequences.

