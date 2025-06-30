GOP Senator Goes Off on Trump’s Budget Bill

Republican Senator Thom Tillis followed up his announcement that he won't seek reelection with a surprise Senate floor speech blasting Trump's budget bill that would cut Medicaid for over 600,000 people in North Carolina. Sam breaks down the speech and the Trump-Tillis feud that unfolded before Tillis' announcement.
