GOP Senator Goes Off on Trump’s Budget Bill

Sam Stein
Jun 30, 2025
Republican Senator Thom Tillis followed up his announcement that he won't seek reelection with a surprise Senate floor speech blasting Trump's budget bill that would cut Medicaid for over 600,000 people in North Carolina. Sam breaks down the speech and the Trump-Tillis feud that unfolded before Tillis' announcement.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a …

