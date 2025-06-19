The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Wants This Bill and It’s a Disaster for His Supporters

Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jonathan Cohn
and
Jonathan V. Last
Jun 19, 2025
5
7
JVL and Jonathan Cohn talk about the GOP’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill and what it could mean for healthcare access across the country. They discuss the political strategy behind it, the real-world impact on rural hospitals, and why this version might be even worse than what came before.

Check out Jonathan Cohn's piece here: Do Republicans Realize Whose Health Care They’re Cutting?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

