Trump Wants This Bill and It’s a Disaster for His Supporters

JVL and Jonathan Cohn talk about the GOP’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill and what it could mean for healthcare access across the country. They discuss the political strategy behind it, the real-world impact on rural hospitals, and why this version might be even worse than what came before.

Check out Jonathan Cohn's piece here: Do Republicans Realize Whose Health Care They’re Cutting?

