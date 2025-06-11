The Bulwark

Secret Air Force One Deal? Is The DOD HIDING SOMETHING From Congress?!

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jun 11, 2025
5
16
Tim Miller and Sam Stein talk about the Defense Department’s shady behavior, the absurd lack of transparency, and what it means when even top-line budgets are kept secret.

