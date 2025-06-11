Hegseth Disaster! Trump’s Big Parade! Rep. Jason Crow Talks All

Rep. Jason Crow joins Sam Stein to discuss Trump’s upcoming military birthday parade and the massive cost of the spectacle. They also discuss the administration’s use of force against protesters in Los Angeles and how Democrats can respond in this charged moment.

