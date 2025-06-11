Tim Miller: They Want This To Happen

Tim Miller joins Alex Witt on MSNBC's Katy Tur Reports to unpack Trump's controversial deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles, exposing why Republicans see political advantage in escalating unrest rather than solving it. He also discusses RFK Jr.’s alarming CDC shakeup.
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.
Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.