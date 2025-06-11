The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
11

Tim Miller: They Want This To Happen

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 11, 2025
∙ Paid
4
11
Share

Tim Miller joins Alex Witt on MSNBC's Katy Tur Reports to unpack Trump's controversial deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles, exposing why Republicans see political advantage in escalating unrest rather than solving it. He also discusses RFK Jr.’s alarming CDC shakeup.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture