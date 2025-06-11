Newsom Steps Into the Fire and Shows Dems How To Torch Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a fiery and urgent speech last night in response to Donald Trump's crackdown on protests in Los Angeles—and the growing threat of federal overreach. Sam Stein is joined by Lauren Egan, author of The Opposition newsletter, to break down why this speech matters, how it signals a shift in Democratic messaging, and whether Newsom is positioning himself as the party’s leading voice against authoritarianism.

