Share post
Outrageously Fake Bill Barr Drama Shows MAGA’s Brain Rot

Andrew Egger's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Andrew Egger
and
Will Sommer
Aug 14, 2025
∙ Paid
Andrew Egger and Will Sommer take on the story of how Donald Trump’s former Attorney General, Bill Barr, is now the target of a bizarre MAGA conspiracy theory — all thanks to a “whistleblower” with a rap sheet of cons, fake baby photos, forged documents, and an alleged grift trail from Brazil to the United States.

We Found It! The Flimsiest MAGA Conspiracy of All Time.

