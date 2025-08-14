The Bulwark

Tim Miller Shreds CEOs Who Choose Trump Over Everything

Tim Miller
Aug 14, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle to take on how Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska, why America’s top CEOs are bowing to MAGA power at the expense of democracy and the economy, and Trump’s unwarranted D.C. police takeover.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

