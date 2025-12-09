The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonita Weis's avatar
Bonita Weis
21m

He will decide about the merger when he figures out which buyer will prove more lucrative to him and his family.

Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
21mEdited

“The largesse of the emperor is never earned—it is freely bestowed by his gracious will and graciously received by the unworthy! The baldness of Ellison’s pitch seems to have rankled at least some in Trump’s orbit, who offered some real howlers of complaint to Semafor: The Paramount team seems to “believe the worst tropes” about corruption in the administration, they groused. They’re “leaning into all the stereotypes.””

All true Edward, but this is part of Project 2025; consolidate all critical industries, especially the media into the hands of a select few, who will gladly or reluctantly do Trump’s bidding, or at the very least, downplay the significance of Trump’s worst policies and instincts.

Therefore, while there may be some in the administration appalled by what’s happening, they will ultimately do nothing since Trump, and his family are the worst offenders when it comes to monetizing the presidency for their own personal gain!

And where is Congress you ask? Let’s just say this bunch of useless invertebrates will never grow a spine; they’re cowering in fear from the mob! IMHO…:)

