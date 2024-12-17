The Bulwark
No One Was Cravin' 'Kraven'
No One Was Cravin' 'Kraven'

Plus: was this the podcast election?
Sonny Bunch
Dec 17, 2024
2
‘Kraven the Hunter’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week's episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) looked at The Entertainment Strategy Guy's breakdown of podcast stats and asked if this truly was "the podcast election." Then they reviewed Kraven the Hunter, a movie so bad it killed an entire cinematic universe. (Kinda.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode looking ahead to 2025. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
