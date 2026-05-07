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Obama Accidentally Made the Case for Why Colbert SHOULD Run (Maybe)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller reacts to Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert joking about Trump, “Colbert 2028,” Democratic messaging failures, and the corruption Americans have somehow normalized in modern politics.

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