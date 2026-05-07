Obama Accidentally Made the Case for Why Colbert SHOULD Run (Maybe)

Tim Miller reacts to Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert joking about Trump, “Colbert 2028,” Democratic messaging failures, and the corruption Americans have somehow normalized in modern politics.



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