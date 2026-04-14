The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wiredog's avatar
wiredog
14m

Who among us hasn't drunk a fifth of bourbon and suddenly, inexplicably, arrived in a Waffle House two states away?

Reply
Share
1 reply
EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
12m

Perhaps it's finally time to stop the weird Anglo-American habit of using the word "liberal" as a synonym for "leftwing".

Historically, it has always referred to "freedom" and therefore "democracy". That's why Orban chose to call his neofascist regime "illiberal".

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture