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Bill Kristol: Are the Winds Finally Shifting?

Sarah Longwell's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Sarah Longwell and William Kristol
Apr 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Orbán’s loss in Hungary was so overwhelming he couldn’t cheat his way out of it. But the decisive defeat for both Putin and authoritarianism may also suggest that the vibes they are a changin’. For instance, at home, Trump had to take down his Jesus post because of the backlash from across the political spectrum. People can see he’s flailing on the war and the economy. Plus, Vance has the stink of a loser, Dems can learn some campaigning tricks from Peter Magyar, the Melania-Epstein mystery continues, Trump and Marco are likely to regret those images from the UFC fight, and The Bulwark remains Team Pope Leo.

Bill Kristol joins special guest host, Sarah Longwell.

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