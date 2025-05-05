The Bulwark

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
2h

It amazes me how fckng stupid this man is and that he was able to con 49% of voters. He is so dumb.

I will never look at this country the same way.

It’s all about owning the libs.

Mary Brownell's avatar
Mary Brownell
1h

Bear with me here, this does relate to today’s Morning Shots. In a recent Triad, JVL excerpted an article about Senator John Fetterman written by a former close aide. It described the very concerning physical and mental health issues he has exhibited since his stroke a few years ago. In the comments and follow-up pieces I’ve read afterwards, there was concern for him and strong suggestions that he should immediately resign and get help for himself. Here are the concerning things Fetterman is doing according to the article: “eats fast food multiple times per day, engages in conspiratorial thinking and megalomania, declines briefings and doesn’t read memos, engages in long, rambling, repetitive, self centered monologues, lies in ways that are painfully, awkwardly obvious to everyone in the room”. Hello!!! Nowhere in this article or in the follow up ones I’ve read is there any mention of the fact that the man who is in charge of our country, and the world according to him, exhibits this exact same list of behaviors, behaviors which are repeatedly described by every substack newsletter I read everyday as well as by mainstream news sources like the Atlantic, NYT, WAPO, etc. Much less any suggestion that they are so concerning he should immediately resign! Are we supposed to just accept that the authors are expecting us to make this connection without it being stated openly? Well, my guess is that a whole bunch of Americans do not make this connection even if their “news” sources even mention them.

