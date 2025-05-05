The Bulwark

Trump’s Sunday Night Brain Dump Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor

Sam Stein's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Andrew Egger
May 05, 2025
∙ Paid
8
13
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger talk about Trumps Sunday tweets. Whether it’s tweeting about NFL draft picks, making up coal policies mid-speech, or ranting about tariffs on foreign films, Trump’s ideas often begin as bizarre off-the-cuff thoughts and are instantly turned into policy by those around him. His feed reflects this chaos: a mix of dumb sports tak…

