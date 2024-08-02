The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Our Summer Reading Recommendations!
0:00
-13:17

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Our Summer Reading Recommendations!

Sonny Bunch
Aug 02, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

On this week’s bonus episode, we discussed our favorite books from the summer season!

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Pulls Audiences Back In
  Sonny Bunch
Hollywood Plays Politics
  Sonny Bunch
Is 'Twisters' the Summer's Popcorn Hit?
  Sonny Bunch
A Very 1980s RIP
  Sonny Bunch
Best of 2024 (So Far!)
  Sonny Bunch
RIP, Jon Landau
  Sonny Bunch
A Cop's Return to 'Beverly Hills'
  Sonny Bunch