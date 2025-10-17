Peter Hamby: The Mini Dictator Wants What He Wants

The administration under sticky fingers Trump is now pretending it cares about the sanctity of classified documents, while it seems that Marco Rubio is the one pushing for regime change in Venezuela. In California, the redistricting ballot measure has been seen as one of the most significant battles in the November election, but the Supreme Court may end up disrupting the Dem’s effort to retake the House next year. Plus, Democrats are winning the under-covered shutdown fight, but why is Schumer meddling in the Maine and Michigan Senate primary fights? And the right-wingers complaining about Bad Bunny are such nerd losers.

Peter Hamby joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

