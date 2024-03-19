The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Props to Mike Pence
Props to Mike Pence

Mar 19, 2024
JVL and Mona discuss the second best thing Mike Pence did by declining to endorse Trump. Also reflections on the country's strengths, the importance of intact families, and gutless Republicans.

