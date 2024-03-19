JVL and Mona discuss the second best thing Mike Pence did by declining to endorse Trump. Also reflections on the country's strengths, the importance of intact families, and gutless Republicans.
Share this post
Props to Mike Pence
www.thebulwark.com
Just Between Us
Audio
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
Only for Bulwark+ members.Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays. Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes