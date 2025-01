Mona and JVL discuss the pause on government disbursements and whether we're living in the medium or worst case scenario.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

To add this Bulwark+ podcast to your player of choice, click here.