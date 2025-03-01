Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
3

Raw Audio: Guys Being Dudes

Sarah Longwell
Mar 01, 2025
∙ Paid
3
3
Share

We're doing something a bit different this week: We're doing something a bit different this week: We're giving you nearly an hour of audio from a recent focus group of men aged 18-29 who voted for Donald Trump in 2024. We get into everyone's media diets, what they think of Elon and Trump, and how the culture talks to young men today. You don't want to miss it.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade to now to listen without ads.

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Will the Real POTUS Please Stand Up? (with Kara Swisher)
  Sarah Longwell
I'm All For Deportations, But... (with Adrian Carrasquillo)
  Sarah Longwell and Adrian Carrasquillo
Winners Make Policy, Losers Go Home (with Adam Jentleson)
  Sarah Longwell
At Least He's Doing Something (with Sam Stein)
  Sarah Longwell and Sam Stein
Getting Out of Our Corners (with Amanda Carpenter)
  Sarah Longwell and Amanda Carpenter
The Caretaker Presidency (with Evan Osnos)
  Sarah Longwell
It's Not Like a Newscast (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller