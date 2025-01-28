Rep. Brendan Boyle: Democrats Should Let the GOP Destroy Themselves

Rep. Brendan Boyle joins Sam Stein to discuss the freezing of aid to federal programs and Project 2025’s Russ Vought involvement, Democrats’ leverage with the debt limit particularly with raising the minimum wage, and how to stand up to the Trump administration.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.