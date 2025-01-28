Playback speed
Rep. Brendan Boyle: Democrats Should Let the GOP Destroy Themselves

Sam Stein
Jan 28, 2025
10
8
Rep. Brendan Boyle joins Sam Stein to discuss the freezing of aid to federal programs and Project 2025’s Russ Vought involvement, Democrats’ leverage with the debt limit particularly with raising the minimum wage, and how to stand up to the Trump administration.

Appears in episode
Sam Stein
