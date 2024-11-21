Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
170
10

Sam Harris: Our Democracy Is Already Unraveling

Tim Miller
Nov 21, 2024
∙ Paid
170
10
Share

Because Trump wasn't penalized for trying to steal the 2020 election, our democracy has already been damaged. And he was laying the groundwork to do it again in '24, with the assistance of MAGA's opportunistic election fraud lies. Meanwhile, David Sacks & co would never let Trump run any of their businesses, but they're all in on his Alex Jones-grade lies. Plus, was Kamala done in by not responding to the anti-trans ad? And 90% of what's wrong with Elon is his Twitter addiction.

Sam Harris joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Marc Caputo and Dan Goldman: Trump v. the United States
  Tim Miller
Jen Psaki: Don't Speak to Me
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: A Power Play for Autocracy
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Amanda Carpenter: Lessons from the Tea Party Era
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Rick Wilson and David Brooks: MAGA to the Max
  Tim Miller and Rick Wilson
Osita Nwanevu: Democrats Need a Better Story
  Tim Miller
Jon Lovett: The Worst People Are Happy
  Tim Miller