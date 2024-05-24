First off, Nikki you're canceled. And while Trump's out on bail flaunting his partnership with Putin and showcasing two men charged with murder, too many members of the media are covering 2024 like it's a normal campaign. Plus, Ted Cruz gets owned, Alito has too many flags, and Dems keep sending progressive DAs packing.
show notes:
Kaitlin Colllins' full exchange with Cruz on accepting election results
Tim's interview with SF DA Brooke Jenkins
Tim's playlist
Sarah Longwell and A.B. Stoddard: Won't Get Fooled Again