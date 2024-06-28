The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Sarah Longwell, Jonathan V. Last, and Jonathan Martin: A Disaster
21
0:00
-1:10:22

Sarah Longwell, Jonathan V. Last, and Jonathan Martin: A Disaster

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Jun 28, 2024
21
Share
Transcript

The Secret Pod makes an emergency appearance to work through last night's terrible performance by Biden and to urge the Democratic Party to do the responsible thing in this moment. And Jonathan Martin discusses the strategy behind Biden's failed gamble and whether sitting Democrats would actually publicly push the president to leave the ticket. Sarah Longwell, JVL, and Martin join Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes:


Claire McCaskill on Biden's performance
David Frum on the debate
Tim's playlist 

21 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Kate Bedingfield and Marc Caputo: Debate Day
  Tim Miller and Marc A. Caputo
Stuart Stevens: I think Joe Biden Has Been A Great President
  Tim Miller
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Don't Say We Didn't Warn You
  Tim Miller
Jared Polis and Bill Kristol: Live from Denver
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Jane Coaston: He’s So Not a Badass
  Tim Miller
Adam Kinzinger: Bat**** Crazy
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
George Packer: Phoenix, the Most American City
  Tim Miller