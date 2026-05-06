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Chuck Schumer’s Candidate Got Humiliated in Maine

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
May 06, 2026
∙ Paid

In this bite-sized bonus Focus Group episode, Sarah Longwell breaks down the political earthquake in Maine after Janet Mills dropped out of the Senate race. Why are Democratic voters rejecting establishment candidates, forgiving scandals that once would’ve been disqualifying, and demanding fighters over polished politicians?

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