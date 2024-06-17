Recently in The Bulwark:

KIM WEHLE: SCOTUS Keeps Marching Right

TV journalists work outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 14, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

DURING A SPEECH LAST MONTH, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said: “There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried. . . . There have been those days. And there are likely to be more.” Given the blockbuster cases that remain in the hands of the right-wing Supreme Court majority this term, she probably won’t be alone in shedding tears later this month. The rule of law has already suffered some devastating blows this term. On March 4, the Court gave Donald J. Trump and his insurrectionist enablers a cataclysmic win by deactivating the plain meaning of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which expressly bans anyone “who, having previously taken an oath . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same” from holding federal office again. Not a single justice dissented.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

IN DECEMBER 2022, PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN signed a bipartisan bill that just two decades earlier seemed like a far-off dream for its advocates: the Respect for Marriage Act. The law, which solidified the rights granted in the 2015 Supreme Court ruling Obergefell v. Hodges, felt surreal to me, as a gay man who didn’t come out until after college in 2012, and even then, only to friends and family. When I ran for Congress in 2014 in a conservative rural district in Pennsylvania, I chose not to disclose this part of my identity; I did not feel comfortable doing so.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful weekend, as mine was filled with graduations and recitals. And a first visit from the tooth fairy! Momentus life occasions for my little ones. (With some big ones TK, as they say in this business.) Thankfully, we beat the heat! But it’s the dome is here now, and it might stay longer! Even Denver, where we’re headed later this week (see you there?) isn’t safe! A happy belated Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 2nu - This Is Ponderous

An AI-generated political cartoon about a Pickleball sit in.

In local news… Annandale community members stage sit-in with the hopes of saving pickleball court (WUSA9).

Primaries in Virginia… Here’s what to watch for tomorrow (VA Mercury). My district, VA-7, is losing Abigail Spanberger. Who replaces her, I think, is a bellwether of where Dems are going.

Anne Applebaum’s Ukraine update… On Conversations with Bill Kristol.

Ukraine’s naval drone success… holds a huge lesson for the U.S. Navy (Max Boot, WaPo🎁).

New 'Washington Post' chiefs can’t shake their past… in London (NPR).

Meanwhile, in Ohio… Toxic garlic should have prompted EPA to warn against gardening near Ohio derailment, watchdog says (CBS).

…and in New Jersey… A bombshell indictment against a local Democratic boss, George Norcross (Politico).

My Republican Party is gone... America will follow under Trump. Ohio dismantling truth. (Nerissa Young in The Columbus Dispatch.)

A Hopeful Warrior… The Voice of a Brave Afghan Woman (GCV+F)

Spotting Real Expertise… How do we sort the trustworthy experts from all the nonsense dressed up to look like the real thing? (Connors Institute)

I think our priorities are misaligned… Chuck Schumer’s viral tweet is nowhere near as cringeworthy as Mike Lee’s.

No ‘Club Fed’ for Bannon. He’s headed to a low-security facility in Connecticut.

ChatGPT has caused a massive drop in demand… for online digital freelancers — here is what you can do to protect yourself (TechRadar).

100 Hours in Baghdad… In 2024 (Yes Theory).

A 1995 look… At Cleveland Municipal Stadium, with Brian Sipe and Jerry Sherk.

A new sideshow… In the “Young Thug” case. Brian Steel is going for the judge! (In case you forgot about what the trial was about, Vulture has you covered.)

