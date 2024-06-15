Playback speed
Is The GOP 'Happy With Losing'? (with Isaac Arnsdorf)

Sarah Longwell
Jun 15, 2024
One of the Republican Party's biggest long-term problems is that their base is demanding behavior that swing voters won't tolerate, and few things have brought out this gap better than Donald Trump's recent conviction. The Washington Post's Isaac Arnsdorf joins Sarah to discuss what the MAGA base expects out of politicians these days, and how swing vote…

