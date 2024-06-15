On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Sean O’Connell to discuss his new book, Bruce Willis: Celebrating the Cinematic Legacy of an Unbreakable Hollywood Icon. Breaking down Willis’s career—which has been sadly cut short following his diagnosis of aphasia—by comedies, action movies, work with auteurs, and “Die Hards,” the book is an exhaustive look at, mostly, the highs (and some of the lows) of Willis’s career. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Share this post
Celebrating Bruce Willis
www.thebulwark.com
1×
0:00
-35:53
Celebrating Bruce Willis
Sean O'Connell on his new book looking at Bruce Willis's body of work.
Jun 15, 2024
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Celebrating Bruce Willis