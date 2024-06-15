The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Celebrating Bruce Willis
Celebrating Bruce Willis

Sean O'Connell on his new book looking at Bruce Willis's body of work.
Sonny Bunch
Jun 15, 2024
Transcript
Bruce Willis in ‘The Fifth Element’

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Sean O’Connell to discuss his new book, Bruce Willis: Celebrating the Cinematic Legacy of an Unbreakable Hollywood Icon. Breaking down Willis’s career—which has been sadly cut short following his diagnosis of aphasia—by comedies, action movies, work with auteurs, and “Die Hards,” the book is an exhaustive look at, mostly, the highs (and some of the lows) of Willis’s career. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

