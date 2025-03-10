Playback speed
S.E. Cupp: The Outrage Is the Point

Tim Miller
Mar 10, 2025
6
6
This time around, Trump has dispensed with the ribbon-cutting side of being president—he's just not giving average Americans anything to feel good about. Instead, his administration is defunding the police, freeing criminals, and welcoming home the alleged sexual predator Tate brothers. Meanwhile, Trump is also shrugging off the economic news even as Maria Bartiromo is raising the threat of a recession. Plus, our allies and trading partners are infuriated, and we've officially become one of the bad guys in Ukraine.


S.E. Cupp joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Appears in episode
Tim Miller
